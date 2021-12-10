Celebrity trainer Reza Katani wears Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's initials in his Mehendi wale haath; PIC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now officially man and wife. The lovebirds tied the nuptial knot in a dreamy destination wedding in Rajasthan in the presence of family and close friends. It was an intimate affair, reportedly, with only 120 odd guests, and among them was London-based celebrity trainer Reza Katani. Reza is Katrina’s close friend and has trained her for Dhoom 3 and Jagga Jasoos. Earlier tonight, Reza took to his social media and showered love on VickTrina. Not only that, he also gave followers a glimpse of his adorable gesture wherein he wore the newlyweds’ initials in his Mehendi wale haath!

Taking to his Instagram space, Reza shared a slew of pictures. The first photo featured the newlywed lovebirds, and it was followed by a glimpse of what looked like Vicky and Katrina’s wedding invitation, with the words ‘Let’s celebrate Katrina & Vicky’. We also get to see a glimpse of Mehendi (henna) on his hand. The last picture in the series also showcases hands with Mehendi applied on them. He even had the initials of the star couple ‘VK’ and ‘KV’ written on them.

Take a look:

Sharing these pictures, Reza also penned a sweet note congratulating Katrina and Vicky. His caption read, “To say I had the experience of a life time would be an understatement. To be honest ever since I met kk every experience has been an unbelievable adventure. With that said I want to wish @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 a lifetime of laughter, excitement and love.” Reja further continued, “The bringing of two such amazing families can only create something spectacular and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you both. Thank you for including me in your celebrations and allowing me to be a part of your special day. I love you both (red heart emojis)”

