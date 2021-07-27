Celina Jaitley refutes link with Raj Kundra’s app, actor approached for Shilpa Shetty’s JL stream: Report

On Tuesday, July 27, business maverick Raj Kundra was presented before the magistrate court in connection with his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of adult content through digital applications. Kundra has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Amidst the ongoing investigation, reports of Bollywood actors being approached by Raj Kundra for his application also began doing rounds. Reportedly, well-known faces including Neha Dhupia, Kim Sharma, Nora Fatehi, Celina Jaitley among others were asked to feature in the controversial application.

Now, as per News18, Celina Jaitley’s spokesperson has denied the actress's link with Raj Kundra’s app. Instead, the spokesperson claims that Celina was approached for a feature in a decent influencer application of , JL Stream. “Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty’s app JL Stream, which is a decent influencers’ app for professionals. She wasn’t approached for HotShots; she even doesn’t know what it is all about. Since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport, she was invited to join,” said the spokesperson.

Further on, the representative also clarified that Celina had declined Shilpa Shetty’s offer owing to her professional and personal commitments. “No, Celina’s commitments did not allow her to join the app when it was launched. Not just Celina, many other B-town actresses were approached to be part of this app," they added.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband has filed a plea before the Bombay High Court claiming his arrest as ‘illegal’. The businessman claims that the content featured on his digital applications was ‘lascivious’ but does not feature any ‘explicit sexual acts’. Super Dancers Chapter 4 Judge Shilpa, previously, also extended support to his husband’s statement. A report by Mid-Day suggested that Shilpa said the clips featured on the applications are ‘erotica’ and not porn.

