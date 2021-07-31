Celina Jaitly calls herself ‘mom who is constantly judged’, recalls trauma of being trolled for child neglect

Actor Celina Jaitly recently revisited her past trauma of being trolled for ‘child neglect and impossible body’ after she came across an old picture of herself. The star at the time took to social media to share the ‘most blessed’ time of her life’. Unfortunately, she went into a state of shock after being trolled tremendously on social media. Recalling the incident, Celina added although she was accused of child neglect online, but “in reality me & my 1 month old twins were actually enjoying a very rare, cool but sunny day by our poolside in Dubai, I was still recovering from my C- section twin childbirth & the babies were kicking about their legs feeling free during one of the hottest months of Dubai.”

The actor further added, “I never understood why I was trolled. If you are overweight they troll you, if you look great they troll you, how your baby kicks about freely was termed as child neglect, without ever giving a break to the mother who is constantly judged. Why must anyone even feel entitled to guess reasons behind every thing someone like me does which is not according to their preconceived notions. I took great care of myself during pregnancy as I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, hence in order to protect my babies I followed a very strict diet & exercise routine under doctors supervision. This in turn lead to me being healthier then ever before post the birth of my 1st set of twins. Why was I being judged ??”

Pointing out the old picture, the No Entry actor noted, “The twin who is on the mat, the doctors suspected dysplasia of the hip in twins (a condition which happens in multiple births), hence we always looked for opportunities to let him freely kick to keep an eye on the condition, however I was immensely harassed for apparently “neglecting” him by putting him next to me on the mat”.

While concluding her lengthy and emotional message, Celina Jaitly urged everyone to not jump to conclusions immediately. “Before we jump to conclusions about someone please do remember a picture may be perfect but behind it sometimes are stories of many imperfections and challenges overcome with great tenacity. At that time I didn’t want to distract myself away from the joy of my first motherhood but the evoking of that memory today told me to definitely share this story. I wish people would understand that there’s no way to be a perfect mother & a million ways to be a good one”, she concluded.

