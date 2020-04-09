Celina Jaitly & Lillette Dubey's feature film Season's Greetings to release on a digital platform on April 15

The 45 minutes feature film is said to be a tribute to legendary director Rituparno Ghosh. The Hindi digital film is helmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

A digital feature film called Season's Greetings starring Celina Jaitly, Lillette Dubey and Azhar Khan will stream on Zee5 from April 15 onwards. The 45 minutes feature film is said to be a tribute to legendary director Rituparno Ghosh. The Hindi digital film is helmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The story of this tribute is reportedly based on the relationship between a mother and daughter. There is a surprise twist in the feature film's tale. Season's Greetings brings back Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly Haag to the screen. The actress got married to a Peter Haag and settled in Austria. Celina Jaitly gets back to acting post motherhood. Veteran actress Lillette Dubey plays the role of mother and the daughter's part is essayed by Celina Jaitly Haag.

Azhar Khan will mark his debut in acting with Ram Kamal Mukherjee's Season's Greetings. Azhar Khan essays the role of Celina's boyfriend in the feature and transgender actor Shree Ghatak plays the role of house help. Season's Greetings is reportedly is critically acclaimed and has received positive reviews at multiple national and international film festivals like Cardiff International Film Festival and Rajasthan International Film Festival. Ram Kamal Mukherjee while talking about his feature film said that Poila Baishak (Bengali New Year) is an auspicious day and since the film is set in Bengal it was the appropriate time to unveil the film to the audiences.

Season's Greetings is backed by Aritra Das and Shailendra Kumar under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and SS1 Entertainment respectively. The music direction is done by Shailendra Sayanti and the film also marks the debut of Kumar Sanu's son Jaan as a playback singer. The first look of this digital film was unveiled by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers have to cancel the film's promotions which were supposed to take place in Mumbai and Kolkata.

