Celina Jaitly reacts to Supreme Court’s same sex marriage verdict, calls it ‘disappointment’
Celina Jaitly expressed her disappointment with the Supreme Court's same-sex marriage verdict and called for the Gender-Neutral Special Marriages Act in her response.
Key Highlight
The Supreme Court yesterday passed a verdict regarding same-sex marriages in India. The apex court ruled that no legal recognition would be given to same-sex marriages. This verdict has garnered several reactions from people and from every nook and corner of Bollywood. Recently, actress Celina Jaitly shared a reaction to it and called it a “disappointment”.
The marriage ruling is definitely a disappointment: Celina Jaitly on same-sex marriage verdict
In an interview with India Today, the Golmaal Returns actress shared a reaction to the Supreme Court’s verdict on same-sex marriages in the country and called it a “disappointment”.
Discussing the same, she said, “The marriage ruling (Supreme Court) is definitely a disappointment. Something that I have said in my journey as an LGBTQIA+ activist for the past 20 years is that the LGBTQIA+ community is not asking for a different subset of rights.”
She proceeded to emphasize that the LGBTQIA+ community, like other Indian citizens, has been longing for fundamental rights, such as the right to marry and start a family. Furthermore, she expressed her anticipation of the Parliament amending the Special Marriages Act to ensure gender neutrality and protect these crucial rights.
More about the same-sex marriage verdict
Yesterday, on October 17th, the apex court delivered a judgment, declaring that same-sex marriages will not receive legal recognition. This decision from the Supreme Court sparked reactions from several Bollywood celebrities, such as Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, and Dia Mirza.
