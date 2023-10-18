Celina Jaitly reacts to Supreme Court’s same sex marriage verdict, calls it ‘disappointment’

The Supreme Court yesterday passed a verdict regarding same-sex marriages in India. The apex court ruled that no legal recognition would be given to same-sex marriages. This verdict has garnered several reactions from people and from every nook and corner of Bollywood. Recently, actress Celina Jaitly shared a reaction to it and called it a “disappointment”.

The marriage ruling is definitely a disappointment: Celina Jaitly on same-sex marriage verdict

In an interview with India Today, the Golmaal Returns actress shared a reaction to the Supreme Court’s verdict on same-sex marriages in the country and called it a “disappointment”.

Discussing the same, she said, “The marriage ruling (Supreme Court) is definitely a disappointment. Something that I have said in my journey as an LGBTQIA+ activist for the past 20 years is that the LGBTQIA+ community is not asking for a different subset of rights.”

She proceeded to emphasize that the LGBTQIA+ community, like other Indian citizens, has been longing for fundamental rights, such as the right to marry and start a family. Furthermore, she expressed her anticipation of the Parliament amending the Special Marriages Act to ensure gender neutrality and protect these crucial rights.

More about the same-sex marriage verdict

Yesterday, on October 17th, the apex court delivered a judgment, declaring that same-sex marriages will not receive legal recognition. This decision from the Supreme Court sparked reactions from several Bollywood celebrities, such as Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, and Dia Mirza.

