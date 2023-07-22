Celina Jaitly REVEALS she got pregnant with twins twice due to 'rare genetic condition'

Indian actress Celina Jaitly hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram on July 22. Along with many questions, the actress was asked if she had her twin babies naturally or through IVF as she gave birth to twins for the second time. Celina who recently opened up about losing one child due to a poor heart condition answered the person's question separately on her Instagram feed. The actress revealed that she got pregnant twice with twins due to a "rare genetic condition."

Celina Jaitly reveals she has 'poor genetic condition'

In a recently conducted Q&A session on Instagram, Celina spoke about getting pregnant with twins twice. Sharing a collage of her pictures from both her pregnancies the actress wrote, “Today I have been doing an “Ask me anything session” with my dearest Instagram community and this question from the_vishu.akash_sood was interesting and I thought many of you would like to know about this. He asks: Are you having twin babies through IVF or naturally. Your second pregnancy also Twin. That's why..”

Adding the answer in the caption, Celina wrote, "So … I have a rare genetic condition and in my case Non-identical (fraternal) twins or multiples tend to be hereditary. Some people inherit a gene that causes more than one egg to be released during ovulation, increasing the likelihood of multiples being conceived. This can make for lots of twins down the generations!”

Celina tied the knot with businessman Peter Haag and welcomed their first set of twins in 2012. Some days ago, Jaitly shared an emotional note about losing her newborn son along with pictures from his birth. She gave birth to twin boys in 2017. Unfortunately, the actress lost one child due to a poor heart condition.

The 41-year-old actress said that it took her 5 long years to come to terms with her loss and finally wanted to talk about her struggle to help other parents who are dealing with preterm birth.

A part of her long note said, "Peter n I want such parents to know that they can get through this. In personal experience we both can vouch that your Preemie baby is a true survivor. #preemies show us the power of faith & prayer and the fight of the human spirit. Remember that most #prematurebabies survive and live completely normal, healthy lives.”

