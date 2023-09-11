Celina Jaitly says ‘Janasheen’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan struck Barbie and Oppenheimer out of their game

Atlee Kumar’s direction, Shah Rukh Khan’s action, Nayanthara nailing the roles of the good cop, Deepika Padukone’s impressive cameo, and Vijay Sethupathi acing the bad guy character, made for the perfect recipe for a blockbuster movie like Jawan. Apart from these actors, celebs like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, added that extra punch to the action-thriller movie. It’s been four days since the release of the movie and it's continuously winning hearts and making big bucks at the box office.

As Bollywood celebs took to multiplexes to watch the star cast spread their magic on the big screen, they have been sharing their two cents about the movie on social media. Earlier, Akshay Kumar congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan's blockbuster success. Shraddha Kapoor called it a ‘paisa vasool’ movie. Sonakshi Sinha heaped praises for SRK and Atlee Kumar while Soha Ali Khan called Shah Rukh Khan a ‘legend’ after watching Jawan. Now, it’s actress Celina Jaitly who was blown away by the mass entertainer.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Silsiilay actress penned that Jawan struck movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer out of the park. Calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘Janasheen’, Celina wrote, “It took an Indian JAWAN to strike BARBIE & OPPENHEIMER out of their own regional dominance. What a wonderful era for our Indian cinema and all thanks to our JANASHEEN~ Emperor @iamsrk. I guess I must stop playing my violin in a bikini and ab “main bhi VILLAIN banoongi because then @iamsrk ki tarah mere saamne koi bhi HERO tik nahi sakega” Congratulations and hats off to @gaurikhan, @VijaySethuOffl, @Atlee_dir, @NayantharaU, @sanyamalhotra07, @WhoSunilGrover #Priyamani #riddhidogra What a magical team. Floored forever!” (sic)

Celina Jaitly worked multiple odd jobs, took part in many beauty contests, and was featured in music videos for Jazzy B and Bombay Vikings before she finally stepped into the Hindi film industry with the romantic action-thriller Janasheen in the year 2003 starring Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. In 2020, Celina faced the camera again after a brief hiatus and was seen in the short film Season's Greetings alongside Lillette Dubey.

