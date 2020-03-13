Centre declares mask and sanitizers 'essential commodities' but are celebrities promoting a dangerous myth?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Well, the Coronavirus scare has taken over the entire world and while the Government has been taking the essential steps for everyone's safety, are we promoting undue myths instead?

The Coronavirus scare has taken all over the country and while there are required steps being taken to prevent the further spread of this epidemic, new rules, and precautionary means are constantly being introduced. And now, in the wake of the same, the Centre has declared masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities, including the N95 masks given the coronavirus scare and how it has also lead to open black marketing of these items.

And now, both these items will continue to be a part of the essential commodities segment until the end of June, a move that will enable easy availability of the items at affordable prices. The decision came in on Friday and any offence under the Essential Commodities Act can lead to imprisonment up to 7 years. While this decision is in the wake of everyone's safety and keeping in mind the current situation, something that has also caught our attention is how celebrities might be promoting a myth in the wake of keeping themselves safe.

Yes, while it does not do any harm to wear those masks, it is only necessary for those who are in close contact with those who have either been affected or, are dealing with patients. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to keep the virus from spreading, it is best to keep yourself healthy and wash your hands, don't touch your face, and avoid sick people.

