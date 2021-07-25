Chaalbaaz in London director Pankaj Parashar addresses sequel’s comparison with Sridevi’s cult classic

Filmmaker Pankaj Parashar is gearing up to remake his 1989 cult classic film Chaalbaaz featuring , Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth. The upcoming sequel is titled, Chaalbaaz in London and stars as the female protagonist of the film. Now, the director of the film, in a recent interview, addressed all the comparisons that are drawn between the cult classic and its upcoming sequel. While doing so, Pankaj also revealed how the success of the original film has already set a higher benchmark for its upcoming sequel.

Speaking to the Times of India, the director said, “When I made Chaalbaaz with Sridevi, I wanted the film to be ahead of its time. It’s the same thought with which we’re attempting Chaalbaaz In London. It’s a new film set in a new world that takes all the changes since then into account, with an attempt to use music and the original tracks from Chaalbaaz in a unique way.” The director further opined that all the elements in the new film, will belong to a new world, unlike what the cult classic showcased.

“These elements will be a part of the world in which the film will be set. It’ll be challenging to create something in these times, which is at least five years ahead in terms of thought, execution and layering.” During the same interaction, Prakash also travelled down memory lane to recall the mindset he had while creating the original film almost 3 decades ago. “When I made Chaalbaaz, I knew there were films like Seeta Aur Geeta and Ram Aur Shyam before it. They were immensely successful films and comparisons were inevitable. Chaalbaaz is a part of Sridevi’s legacy now, and hence, we have a tremendous responsibility on our shoulders to live up to the word ‘chaalbaaz’”, he said.

Although the director cannot rule out comparisons, he believes that the opinions of the people will change when they watch the film. “I cannot rule out comparisons, which people will draw between Shraddha and Sridevi. But when they see the film, they will know that there was no need for that,” noted Prakash. For the director, making the sequel is nothing less than a challenge.

He added, “We’re not remaking the previous film, but we are attempting a new story in a completely different zone with a new set of characters. It will have a lot of action and a very intense emotional track. As a filmmaker, I love the fact that I have big shoes to fill. Even 30 years later, people have Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai on their playlists. I have some sort of a name to live up to, and I happily accept the challenge.”

Created 30 years ago, Chaalbaaz was loosely based on the 1973 film Seeta Aur Geeta. The film is based around twin sisters who get separated at birth. While Anju is abused by her uncle and lives her life in fear meanwhile sister Manju is completely opposite to her. She grows up to be a street smart girl defying all odds and challenging patriarchy. Now, it is Shradhha's time to carry forward the legacy created by both Hema Malini and Sridevi

