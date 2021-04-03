ChaalBaaz in London: Shraddha Kapoor excited to team up with Sridevi's Chaalbaaz director for a double role

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, has announced her next project as ChaalBaaz In London which will be helmed by Pankuj Parashar.

never fails to surprise her massive fan following. Be it with her social media posts, her vacation pics or her stunning selfies, everything about the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress grabs the attention. But this time, Shraddha has taken the social media by a storm as she has announced her next project titled as Chaalbaaz In London. The diva made the big announcement with the first look of the movie and her fans can’t keep calm about her new project.

Interestingly, this Shraddha starrer will be helmed by Pankuj Parashar who had also directed Chaalbaaz starring in the lead. While the Ek Villain actress had shared a teaser on social media to announce the movie, it had the music of Sridevi’s popular song ‘Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai’ playing in the background. In fact, Shraddha will also be seen playing a double role for the first time in ChaalBaaz in London and it has led to speculations about the diva stepping into Sridevi’s shoes for the movie.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s post about ChaalBaaz In London:

Well, if the reports turned out to be true, this will not be the only time Shraddha will be stepping into Sridevi’s shoes. To note, the actress has also been roped in to play the role of shape shifting Naagin in Nikhil Dwivedi’s next. Talking about it, Shraddha said, "It’s an absolute delight to play a 'naagin' on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am in 'Nagina' and 'Nigahen' and always wanted to play a similar role that is rooted in Indian folklore."

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor to turn into shape shifting Naagin in a trilogy; Says 'Grew up idolising Sridevi in Nagina'

Share your comment ×