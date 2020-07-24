From Chaar Kadam to Khairiyat: 5 songs from Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies that strike the right chord

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara releases today, take a look at some of the most cherished songs of the late actor.

The year 2020 has been quite hard for the Bollywoodwalas as we lost some of the most talented artists. After the demise of Irrfan and , while the nation thought that things couldn’t go worse, it took a step further and we lost Sushant Singh Rajput on the fateful day of June 14. The unfortunate demise of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor came as a piece of heartbreaking news and we all have been struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality.

Sushant – the name resonates with several emotions and he did carve a niche for himself with his dapper looks, brilliant acting skills and of course his cherubic smile. It was difficult to take our eyes off him every time he has hit the screen. Interestingly, the Raabta actor is not just known for his incredible roles but is also remembered for his soulful songs. After all, he projects all the emotions be it romance, love, pain etc in such a way that it struck a chord with millions of hearts. So, as we witness his magic one last time on the screen with Dil Bechara tonight, here’s are 5 soulful songs from Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies which we will cherish forever:

Chaar Kadam from PK

This love song from PK features Sushant and and plays an important role in their love story in the movie. While the lyrics of the song are all about unconditional love and enjoying every moment as it comes, one can’t miss the innocence in Sushant’s eyes and his adorable expressions which made fall in love with him all over again.

Khairiyat from Chhichhore

Chhichhore marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s last appearance on the silver screen. While we loved his carefree attitude in the movie, this track from the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is certainly one of a kind that projects all the emotions of a love filled heart. The lyrics give words to all the feelings you want to convey to your special one especially post an argument.

Jab Tak from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is special for more than one reason, While the movie happened to be a biopic on ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sushant did a fabulous job in portraying the legendary sportsman. Besides, one can’t miss the late actor’s sizzling chemistry with Disha Patni and Kiara Advani in the movie. In fact, the song Jab Tak wherein Sushant was seen romancing Kiara still fills us with immense love as it shows how much your partner means to you.

Jaan Nissar from Kedarnath

When Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s 2018 directorial Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, all eyes on were on the duo’s onscreen chemistry. Sara and Sushant’s pair came as a breath of fresh air for everyone. Amid this, the song Jaan Nissar was a perfect ode to every broken heart trying to make it up with his/her partner. The way Sushant projected the pain in his heart was quite soul stirring.

Dil Bechara from Dl Bechara

The movie marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s last performance on the screen. And while it is a bittersweet moment for everyone, Dil Bechara has managed to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Interestingly, the music album of this Mukesh Chhabra directorial has already received a thumbs up from the fans. In fact, Dil Bechara title track, which has been sung and composed by AR Rahman has been a massive hit among the audience. After all, the quirky lyrics connect with the heart in no time. Besides, one can never get enough of Sushant’s performance in the song.

