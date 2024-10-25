Chaar Kadam singer Shaan recalls suggesting KK to bring more 'heroism' in his voice; says 'his singing didn’t have a filminess'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Shaan and KK were two of the most admired singers in the early 2000s. Recently, Shaan recalled suggesting that the late singer add more 'heroism' to his voice to secure opportunities for singing bigger songs. However, KK always politely declined this suggestion. Additionally, the Deewangi Deewangi singer mentioned that KK's authenticity makes him more relatable to the Gen Z audience.

In a candid conversation on The Ranveer Show, host Ranveer Allahbadia asked Shaan about his connection with and thoughts on KK. The Jab Se Tere Naina singer reminisced about his past conversations with the late singer. He described KK as having an honest voice but noted that he lacked a sense of flamboyance or heroism. As a result, while he did sing for actors like Emraan Hashmi, he didn't have the opportunity to perform more songs for top-tier actors.

Recalling the phase, he said, “KK even more. I was quite comfortable doing ‘filmy’ singing, keeping the hero’s persona in mind and adding some flamboyance to my performance. KK always kept a strong filter of honesty in his singing style. Maybe the flamboyance was not as much.”

The Chaar Kadam singer admitted that KK sang for Emraan Hashmi and a couple of songs for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, but that was all. So, he used to suggest that KK add that heroism to his voice, who in turn used to politely mention that he was fine with his way of singing.

Advertisement

Ranveer discussed with Shaan that he and KK have voices that resonate better with the Gen Z audience. The Kuch Toh Hua Hai singer agreed, noting that KK was more popular than he was and in higher demand among younger generations because people easily connect with his voice.

He said, “The next generation of composers wanted KK to sing for them more than they wanted us because they could relate to that singing; they didn’t think it was too flamboyant, too over-the-top. There was a rawness to his voice, some honesty, some authenticity, and a rock music style that became mainstream at that point.”

Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known as KK, made his debut as a playback singer on October 25, 1996, with 'Chhod Aaye Hum' from Maachis. He went on to sing popular songs like ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’ from Dil Chahta Hai (2001), ‘Dus Bahane’ from Dus (2005), ‘Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai’ from Gangster: A Love Story (2006), ‘Khuda Jane’ from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), ‘Tu Jo Mila’ from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and more.

Advertisement

The celebrated singer passed away after performing at a concert in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest on May 31, 2022, at the age of 53.

ALSO READ: Singer KK passes away: Emraan Hashmi says it feels like a personal loss: ‘He was a kind soul’