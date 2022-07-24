'Chai lover' Shraddha Kapoor shares a no-makeup selfie; Fans call her 'beautiful'

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she played the role of Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After that, she has appeared in several movies including Haider, Saaho, Ek Villain, Street Dancer 3D, and others, making a mark for herself. Apart from her acting, Shraddha is famous among her fans for being relatable on social media. Just a while back, the Baaghi actress shared a no-makeup selfie on Instagram.

Shraddha never shies away from posting unfiltered pictures on social media and her latest photo follows the suit. In the photo, the actress can be seen enjoying a cup of tea. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the unfiltered picture. While sharing the photo, she wrote, "Chai peene walon ka apna Cheers hona chaiye na ??? #ChaiLover #Sunday". As soon as she posted the photo, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. They also called her beautiful.

Check Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot for their film, in Mauritius in July. The film will release on Holi 2023. Apart from this, she is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.

