Chai lover? Well, Sara Ali Khan is too and her video will make you want to have some 'chai ki chuski'

That's the tea! Are you a chai person or a coffee person? Well, Sara Ali Khan in her recent video on her Instagram made her beverage preference loud and clear. Currently, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actress is in Madhya Pradesh, shooting for her upcoming project alongside the newlywed Vicky Kaushal. While the duo is in MP, they are doing all the touristy things out there and we absolutely love it. As a part of shooting shenanigans, Sara posted a video on her Insta stories of her enjoying a nice cup of chai at one of those little chai shops and it was enough to make all of us crave for some ‘garma garam chai’!

Sara Ali Khan uploaded a clip of the little tea shop ‘Shubham Relax Point’ in Madhya Pradesh on her stories, assumably waiting for her warm cup of tea. The actress’ love for tea was evident with the overuse of tea lover stickers on the story (not that we are complaining!) While one of the stickers read ‘Chai Time’, the other read ‘Chai Bina Chain Kaha Re (There is no peace without tea.’

Check Sara’s video HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is receiving appreciation for her performance as Rinku in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will now star alongside Vicky Kaushal in a romantic comedy film that hasn’t been titled yet. The duo is currently in Indore shooting for the same.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan opens up on her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Radhika Madan: I love my peers because…