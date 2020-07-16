Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam or Anarkali Disco Chali; Which song featuring Malaika Arora is your favourite?

Between Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam and Anarkali Disco Chali, which one is your favourite Malaika Arora song; Let us know

Whenever we talk about , we are instantly reminded of her hit songs- Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam, Anarkali Disco Chali, Maahi ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Pandey Ji, and others and while we love all of her songs, we are sure that everyone have their favourites. And therefore, today, we decided to ask all of the die-hard Malaika Arora fans as to between Chaiyya Chaiyya, Anarkali Disco Chali and Munni Badnaam, which song is their favourite Malaika Arora song. From dancing atop the train with in Dil Se to shaking a leg with in Dabangg or Housefull 2’s Anarkali Disco Chali, here’s looking back at Malaika’s song that till date, prompts us to get up and dance.

While Malaika’s last song was in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha titled Hello Hello (2018), fans always await to see Malaika Arora in another brand new song and while we don’t know when that will happen, today, we decided to look back upon her past blockbuster songs- To begin with, Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan’s dance atop a moving train was something that till date, continues to be loved by one and all. From the iconic dance step to Sukhwinder’s voice, Chaiyya Chaiyya is one song that is always played at any house party

Next up, Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2 was one of the major highlights of the film. Despite its quirky lyrics, Malaika Arora made us believe that Anarkali is ready to rock the disco, and from the groovy beats to the signature step, the song was and continues to be a hit. Next up, we have the iconic Munni Badnaam song from Salman khan starrer Dabangg and from the hook step of the song to its lyrics and Salman and Mala on screen together, Munni continues to win our hearts till date. So, amidst all of Malaika’s blockbuster songs, which between Chaiyya Chaiyya, Anarkali Disco Chali and Munni Badnaam

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×