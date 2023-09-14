Chak De! India actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia has passed away at the age of 66. The actor is best known for his roles in Chak De! India, Dil Chahta Hai, Mardaani, and others. According to a report by India Today, the news of the actor was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik. He was survived by his wife Maria Farah and two kids, Aman and Veer.

Details of cremation ceremony

It must be noted that the cremation ceremony of Rio Kapadia will take place on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Also, as of now, the cause of the actor's death is yet to be revealed.

After the news went viral, many fans and celebrities from the film industry are seen paying tribute to the actor through social media.

About Rio Kapadia

Apart from working in films, the late actor was also seen doing one of the most popular television shows Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. At the same time, he also played the role of Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara in Siddharth Tewary's Mahabharat.

Earlier, Rio had shared his views about actor's rights in the Television industry and urged other actors to show support for one another. At the same time, being replaced by another actor for a significant role in a show in the year 2012, he had also spoken up about the issues that actors face in the industry.

Rio Kapadia was last seen in Made In Heaven Season 2.