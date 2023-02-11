Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol opens up about her love story, reveals she is completely opposite from hubby

It seems to be the wedding season in Bollywood currently. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grabbed all the limelight with their wedding pictures and now it looks like the Chak De! India girls, Tanya Abrol and Chitrashi Rawat have made it to the headlines for tying the knot. Chitrashi tied the knot with her longtime beau Dhruvaditya last week in Raipur. On February 9th, her co-star Tanya Abrol, who played the role of Balbir Kaur in the film, too married her boyfriend Ashish Verma. Her wedding was attended by her Chak De! India gang. Last week, they were seen uniting at Chitrashi's wedding. Vidya Malavade, Chitrashi, Shilpa Shukla, Seema Azmi and others met each other yet again. Now in a recent interview with Times Of India, Tanya opened up about her love story. Tanya Abrol on her love story

Speaking about her love story, Tanya Abrol revealed that she met Ashish Verma at a party when their friends suggested that they should consider dating each other since they were single. Although they did not consider that but became really good friends. Later one day she told Ashish that somebody had asked her out on a date. She further added, “When I told him that I had agreed to go on a date, he didn’t say anything, as he is an introvert. That’s when I asked him if he felt bad about me going on a date. At that point, though there was a bit of healthy flirting between us, I didn’t exactly know where we stood. He said, ‘Maybe, you shouldn’t go on any date. I think we should date.’ I replied, ‘Thank you, what a proposal. Every girl dreams of such a proposal (laughs).’” After being in a relationship for a year the two got married. “Opposites attract and that’s what has worked for us. But we also have common interests. What instantly connected us was our love for travelling,” shares the new bride.