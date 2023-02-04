Chak De India girls reunite as Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani- INSIDE PICS, VIDEOS

Chitrashi Rawat, who played hockey player Komal Chautala in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India tied the knot with her her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on Saturday in Chhattisgarh. Chitrashi’s big day was attended by various television actors, and also marked the reunion of Chak De! India actors as Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malavade, Tanya Abrol, Shubhi Mehta and Seema Azmi were seen having a blast at Chitrashi’s wedding. Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Banerjee, Sayantani Ghosh, Shruti Ulfat were also seen at Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya’s wedding in pictures that have now gone viral on social media!

Pictures shared on Instagram show glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities including mehandi, haldi and a cocktail party. A video shared by Delnaaz Irani shows her and Chitrashi dancing their hearts out at a pre-wedding function. Chitrashi wore a yellow and orange striped silk saree with an orange blouse for the occasion. For haldi, she wore a white and orange printed suit, and Chitrashi is seen covered in haldi and flowers in pictures shared from the ceremony. Meanwhile, Vidya Malavade took to her Instagram account to share some lovely pictures from Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya’s wedding ceremony. The pictures show the bride in an ochre yellow lehenga with golden embroidery, and a red dupatta. She is seen posing with Vidya, Shubhi, Seema Azmi, Shilpa Shukla and others on the stage. Check out the pictures below!

Chitrashi Rawat on her wedding with Dhruvaditya

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Chitrashi revealed that Dhruvaditya is from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and that they will be tying the knot in Bilaspur. “It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings,” she said. The two got married after being in a relationship for almost 11 years.

Chitrashi shared that she and Dhruv had originally wanted a court marriage in Dehradun. “We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge (We had thought to do a simple wedding, save money and travel). However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai (it only happens once). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends,” she said.