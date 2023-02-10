Chak De! India girls Vidya Malavade, Chitrashi Rawat and others meet again at Tanya Abrol's wedding; See pics

Chak De! India fame Chitrashi Rawat tied the knot with her longtime beau Dhruvaditya last week in Raipur. On February 9th, her co-star Tanya Abrol, who played the role of Balbir Kaur in the film, too married her boyfriend Ashish Verma. Her wedding was attended by her Chak De! India gang. Last week, they were seen uniting at Chitrashi's wedding. Vidya Malavade, Chitrashi, Shilpa Shukla, Seema Azmi and others met each other yet again. Tanya Abrol announces her wedding with Aashish Verma

The new bride Tanya took to Instagram and officially announced her wedding. Tanya shared a picture with her husband and wrote, "Presenting Mr and Mrs." The actress didn't share her wedding pictures but instead dropped a casual picture. The newlyweds are seen donning casual outfits. Have a look:

Chak De! India girls drop inside pictures from Tanya Abrol's wedding Vidya, Chitrashi, Shilpa, Seema and others shared inside pictures and videos from Tanya's wedding. They even shared glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities. Seema dropped haldi pictures in which the new bride is seen sporting a yellow outfit. Going by the pictures, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan's co-stars had a gala time at the wedding.

Vidya shared a beautiful picture with Tanya ahead of the pheras. Along with it, she wrote, "Ready for #Taashu." She also posted a group picture after Tanya tied the knot with her boyfriend.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla too graced Tanya's wedding. Shukla took to Instagram and shared a special post for her. He also shared happy pictures from the wedding. Along with them, he wrote, "We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible & i am more fun. The highs & lows the journey flows.. you been a sister a friend a support @tanyaabrol so happy to see you as a bride & that Glow."

