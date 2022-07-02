Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma announces first schedule wrap in true cricketing style

It’s been around four years since Anushka Sharma was last seen on screen. The actress was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. As Anushka Sharma took a break from acting post the debacle of Zero, she is set to make her comeback on screen with Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biopic on Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka playing the role of the cricketer. In fact, the movie had hit the floors of late after Anushka’s intense training sessions.

And now, as per the recent update, Anushka Sharma has wrapped the first schedule of Chakda Xpress. The news was shared by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress on social media and she announced the schedule wrap in a true cricketing style. Anushka shared a pic wherein she was seen holding a cricket ball in her hand and it had a message written on it which read as, “It’s a schedule wrap”. Anushka captioned the post as, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE. More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

To note, this is the first time Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time onscreen. Talking about the movie, Anushka told Mid Day, “It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny, and fought for every inch of the spotlight and recognition. I hope that I can do justice to the script”. Chakda Xpress is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

