Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma begins shooting in England; Shares PIC from Headingley Stadium

Chakda Xpress is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. Anushka Sharma announced the film with a teaser in January this year. Talking about the film and journey of Jhulan Goswami, she wrote, "Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field."



Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.



The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma shares a new still as Jhulan Goswami from Chakda 'Xpress: Story that needs to be told