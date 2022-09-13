Chakda ‘Xpress: Anushka Sharma shares new still of ‘recreating the journey’ of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress is one of the most anticipated movies, especially for fans of the actress. Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s movie Zero in 2018, has been away from the silver screen for four years and will be making her onscreen comeback with Chakda ‘Xpress. In the movie, she will be seen playing the role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, and the actress has left no stone unturned in prepping for her role.

Anushka Sharma, who has been training rigorously for her role in Chakda ‘Xpress, often shares glimpses and stills of her character in the movie. The actress recently took to her Instagram and dropped yet another still from the film, leaving fans excited. The picture shared by Anushka shows her sitting on the bed, holding a shoe in her hand as she talks to someone on the phone with a solemn expression. The picture also gives a glimpse of her room with paint peeled off the walls, and shows another woman in the background.