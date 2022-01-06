Chakda Xpress: Jhulan Goswami hails Anushka Sharma starrer’s teaser; Latter says ‘It’s an honour to play you’

Anushka Sharma, who has been missing from the big screen for three years now, took the social media by a storm as she announced her comeback. The actress will be seen playing the lead in Chakda Xpress which is inspired by the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami. Needless to say, the announcement has got Anushka’s fans excited for the sports drama. Meanwhile, Jhulan is also pleased to watch the teaser of her biopic and took to social media to hail the same as she shared it on her social media handle.

Sharing the teaser, Jhulan wrote, “When you represent India, that’s all that is on your mind. Tum desh ke liye khel rahe ho, apne liye nahi. 11 women playing to place Team India’s name in history.” Replying to her post, Anushka mentioned that she is delighted to play Jhulan onscreen. She wrote, “It is an absolute honour to play you in this film that’s inspired by your gutsy life. Every Indian must see and know what you and the girls in blue did and continue to do for the country. Thank you!”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Helmed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress will hit the floors soon. To note, the sports drama will mark Anushka’s comeback after three years. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 directorial Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While the movie had tanked at the box office, Anushka went on a break.