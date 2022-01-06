Chakda Xpress: Ranveer Singh in awe of Anushka Sharma starrer's teaser; Says ‘Love it’

Anushka Sharma’s massive fan following woke up to a piece of amazing news from the boss lady as she announced her comeback with Chakda Xpress. The sports drama is inspired by the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami . To note, Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan in the movie and the actress has treated the fans with a mind-boggling teaser of the movie. Needless to say, the teaser of Chakda Xpress has got viral on social media and fans can’t stop gushing about it.

Amid this, several celebs have also taken to social media to laud Anushka’s Chakda Xpress. Joining them, Ranveer Singh also sent love to his Band Baaja Baaraat co-star for his upcoming sports drama. Taking to the comment section of Anushka Sharma’s post sharing the teaser of Chakda Xpress, Ranveer sang praises for the movie and expressed his excitement to watch the sports drama. He wrote, “love it” along with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen playing the role of Mithali Raj in her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu, also commented, “From Mithali to Jhulan ! Go for it sister”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post here:

To note, Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s acting comeback after three years. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 directorial Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While the movie had tanked at the box office, Anushka went on a break and was seen donning the hat of a producer. She had also embraced motherhood last year as she welcomed baby girl Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda 'Xpress will make you go 'Howzzat'; WATCH first look