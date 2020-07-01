Chala Hawa Yeu Dya's Nilesh Sable to host upcoming reality show 'Lav Re Toh Video'; REVEALS its unique concept

Nilesh Sable known for anchoring Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, recently announced that he is going to host another Marathi TV reality show 'Lav Re Toh Video'. The new show has a unique concept, and Nilesh also shared some details about the same.

Nilesh Sable is one of the most-loved celebrities in the Marathi entertainment industry. He has been hosting the popular comedy show 'Chala Hava Yeu Dya,' which airs on Zee Marathi for many years now. Known for his amazing comic style, timing, and unique ability to interact with the audience, Nilesh Sable has dropped another surprise for all his fans. Yes, yesterday (June 30, 2020) on his birthday, Nilesh announced that he is all set to host another reality show, leaving fans extremely excited.

He revealed that he has now donned the hosts' cap for 'Laav Re To Video', which will air on Zee Yuva. But, don't worry, he will keep entertaining people with Chala Hava Yeu Dya. With Laav Re To Video, Nilesh will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, as the show carries a unique concept. The show has begun airing from yesterday (June 30). Sharing his excitement with the Times of India, Nilesh Sable said, he has been working with the channel for the past decade. He has got several opportunities to host important events and shows for the channel. With Laav Re To Video, he has gotten another chance to work in another show. He said that he has always wanted to work for the audience and with this new show his wish has been fulfilled.

Revealing about the show's unique concept, Nilesh elaborated that several times people have seen artists entertaining the audience. However, with this show, the audience will entertain the audience, in fact, everyone. He revealed that in two minutes, one his or her video and entertain the others. The video can be the person singing, playing instruments, mimicry, or any other art that he or she is best at. He added that even a video of rangoli making will be entertaining.

'Everyone will have the opportunity to participate. A winner will also be announced in each part of the show and will also win cash prizes,' concluded Nilesh.

Talking about the show's concept, Lav Re Toh Video will all everyone, from youngsters to elders around Maharashtra to showcase their talents. They will be judged by Nilesh Sabale and some other prominent Marathi actors. In this show, not only the contestants but also the judges will present their talent. It will offer a complete dose of entertainment through various virtual performances and cut-throat competition among the contestants.

