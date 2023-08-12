Chaleya song Teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan teases the ‘Love of Jawan’ with Nayanthara; to release on August 14

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Atlee Kumar's directorial has been making numerous headlines since the announcement of its release date. SRK who was last seen in the super hit Pathaan, will be seen in a never-before-scene avatar in the upcoming film. The Jawan Prevue along with the song Zinda Banda garnered immense praise from fans and followers. Now, a while ago, King Khan shared the teaser of a romantic track from Jawan titled Chaleya featuring him and Nayanthara. The 23 seconds clip of Chaleya already doing rounds on social media.

Chaleya song Teaser OUT

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of Chaleya from Jawan. It's time to watch SRK, the real king of romance, in a romantic track. The romantic number from the movie Jawan features Pathaan actor and Nayanthara for the first time. After the energetic number Zinda Banda which received love from fans, the makers are all set to present a romantic song for the audience. The song 'Chaleya' is slated to release on August 14.

Sharing the teaser, SRK wrote, "The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’ #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

In the teaser, Shah Rukh can be seen in a black printed shirt, and black pants along with black sunglasses making his signature pose while Nayanathara is seen in beautiful gowns.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Shah Rukh shared the teaser of Chaleya, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "CHARTBUSTER OMG." Another commented, "Romantic Wala SRK after a long time Can't wait for Chaleya." "Banger of the year on the way," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping praiseworthy words in the comments section.

SRK recently hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he answered fans' questions. During the interactive session, the actor mentioned that Chaleya is his favorite song from the film. The song is romantic, sweet, and gentle. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of SRK's captivating romance on screen.

Meanwhile, Jawan is a presentation by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release in theaters on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

