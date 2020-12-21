Challon Ka Nishaan song: Sidharth Malhotra & Diana steal hearts with their chemistry in a poignant love ballad

Finally, Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty’s much-awaited song Challon Ka Nishaan has been released and it’s all about the love and pain of losing a loved one.

and Diana Penty have been grabbing headlines ever since they have collaborated for the romantic song title Challon Ka Nishaan. Both the stars have been promoting their music video with great zeal on social media. Now, after the months of teasing, the song is finally out and it has left everyone in awe of Sidharth and Diana’s sizzling chemistry in the love ballad that struck the right chord. Crooned by Stebin Ben, the song has been composed by Sunny Inder and lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

While sharing the song with his fans, the Student of the Year star took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster from the song. Alongside it, he wrote in Hindi, “वक्त बेवफ़ाई ना करता तो हम साथ होते तनहाइयों की जगह आज हाथ में तेरे हाथ होते #ChallonKeNishaan song is OUT NOW Link in bio. ( If time would not have been unfaithful, we would have been together, instead of being lonely today I would be having your hand)

In the song, the actor can be seen experiencing the pain of losing his wife Diana in the song. The poignant love ballad shows Sidharth all heartbroken after losing his wife. He can be seen keeping her memories alive in his heart and recalling them in the song.

While talking about working on the song, Sidharth had told Pinkvilla, "It felt great to shoot outdoors after a while in Goa, use the scenic location and the vibe of the place. Direction by Bosco as always was seamless and creating this beautiful story with Diana was amazing. I am excited for everyone to see this song!”

He added, “It’s such a beautiful song and I hope the audience likes it as much as I do.”

