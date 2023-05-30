Chamkila teaser: Diljit Dosanjh impresses as singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at age of 27

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have teamed up for the first time for a film titled Chamkila. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali. A while ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of Chamkila and left netizens quite surprised. Diljit will be seen playing the role of Punjab's highest record-selling artist Amar Singh Chamkila while Parineeti will be seen playing his wife Amarjot Kaur's role in the film.

Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila teaser is out

The film will showcase the story of Amar Singh Chamkila who was killed at the age of 27. Reportedly, he was killed minutes before his performance in Mehsampur, Punjab. The teaser begins with a sea of people waiting in front of the stage while Diljit walks in. This time, the actor has ditched his turban. He looks quite different and unusual. In the teaser, he has an ektara in his hand. Diljit shared the teaser and wrote, "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai. Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!"

Soon after the teaser was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to Diljit's look. Some even thought that the film is based on Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in 2022. A user wrote, "Holy shit ! Looks amazing. Saw Diljit without his turban for the first time." Another user wrote, "Next movie would be based on LEGEND SIDHU MOOSEWALA king of punjabi music industry."

While speaking about the film, Diljit shared in a statement, "It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir’s exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role."

Parineeti has also sung songs in the film along with Diljit while the music has been created by AR Rahman. Expressing her excitement about lending her voice, Parineeti said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila’s singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion and collaborating with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream."

