Chanakya: Ajay Devgn to shave his head bald for the period drama?

Ajay Devgn is expected to essay the role of Chanakya in the Neeraj Pandey directorial. The actor is reportedly planning to shave his head bald for the role.

has a slew of projects this year. The actor started off the year with a stellar performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The blockbuster movie is 2020's highest-grossing movie yet. The actor will soon be seen in Burj: The Pride of India followed by Maidaan and the remake of Kaithi. Amid this, Ajay is scheduled to start preparation on Chanakya. The actor had been roped in to play the role of the royal advisor to the Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in the Bollywood project.

Now reports reveal, to stay true to the role, Ajay is reportedly going to shave his head bald. A source told Mumbai Mirror that the actor has already planned for it. Director Neeraj Pandey has also confirmed that Ajay needs to stay true to the role. “It’s simple, really. Ours is a period film and Ajay will have to look the part," the filmmaker told the national daily. Pandey also revealed that the film was in its pre-production phase when Coronavirus crisis hit India and Bollywood came to a standstill, impacting his movie as well.

Neeraj had been working on the script for two years now. With the lockdown in place, he and his team are working from home. “Now, all of us are operating from home and trying to do the best we can,” the director said. Pandey reveals he planned to take Chanakya on the floors starting October. However, with the current situation, he isn't sure the schedule could be met. “Let’s see how soon we can go on the floors. As of today, everything is very uncertain. We all just want to come out of this crisis,” he said.

Mumbai Mirror

