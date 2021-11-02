Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer’s trailer to be unveiled on THIS date

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer’s trailer to be unveiled on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll these days. After winning hearts with his impressive line of work so far, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is now coming up with some interesting projects. While he had recently announced the release date of Doctor G, Ayushmann is now making the headlines once again and this time for his upcoming romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui wherein he will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor. As per the recent buzz, the makers have finally announced the trailer release date of the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aayushmann shared a 28 second teaser featuring himself with Vaani as they struck a passionate kiss. The teaser also came with the announcement that the trailer will be out on November 8, i.e, Monday. He captioned the post as, “Yeh aashiqui kuch alag hai #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out on 8th November! Get ready to fall in love on 10th December in cinemas near you.” Soon Amruta Khanvilkar, Manjot Singh, Mukesh Chhabra etc took to the comment section and showered love on the movie.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s post for the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer here:

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, Vaani Kapoor is a milestone in her career. “I wanted to give it all. It required me to achieve a body type that I never had before. Of course, I wanted to nail this role and took this challenge head-on. I needed to appear like a really fit girl. I literally exhausted myself training,” she was quoted saying.

Credits: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram


