Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor’s new groovy track ‘Tumbe Te Zumba’ OUT

Tumbe Te Zumba, a fresh song from the much-awaited film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui premiered on Thursday. And we have to say, it is incredibly catchy! Sukhwinder Singh, Sachin - Jigar have sung the song. Moreover, the music has also been composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics were written by IP Singh. Vaani Kapoor appears in the song as a newbie Zumba instructor at a gym wherein Ayushmann Khurrana is a trainer. The song is going to have you grooving to it in no time with its upbeat vibe.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a one-of-a-kind love story that defies expectations and raises social taboo subjects for discussion. Following the release of the title tune Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui from the upcoming film of the same name, the producers have released a second track, Tumbe Te Zumba. We find Ayushmann and Vaani performing Zumba in this track. Ayushmann can't take his gaze away from Vaani, and the reason is quite clear - Vaani looks absolutely ravishing while performing Zumba.

Check the trailer here:

After the release of the song, the whole team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, director Abhishek Kapoor, Vani Kapoor, Ayushmann and others, all took to their social media to hype up the song. Vaani Kapoor wrote: "Zumba, Eat, Sweat, Repeat." On the other hand, Ayushmann captioned his post saying: "Jumba teacher ho ya Zumba. Hum toh bas dekhte hi reh gaaye”. Abhishek, too, shared the post with an enthusiastic caption “Jahan ‘Fitness’ wahan Manu aur Maanvi! #TumbeTeZumba song out now”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vani Kapoor marks the comeback of director Abhishek Kapoor after a hiatus of three years. For the first time, Vaani and Ayushmann will be seen on the big screen together in this movie. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to have its theatrical release on 10th December.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana on how cops in Chandigarh catch hold of couples dating in public: Happened with me too