Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor’s new track ‘Tumbe Te Zumba’ to drop on 18

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been gaining a lot of attention ever since the tailer of Aayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer has released. The film has been in the limelight for the subject that it is revolving around. Well, recently the title track of the film had released and everyone has been loving it. Now the makers are all set to release yet another song from the movie that is going to be a Zumba song. The song titled ‘Tumbe Te Zumba’ will drop on November 18, so get ready to take admission in Maanvi Brar’s Zumba classes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vaani Kapoor shared the first look from the song. In the poster, we can see Ayushmann in his beefed-up one ponytail look. On the other side of the poster, we can see Vaani Kapoor dressed in a crop top and gym pants ready to teach Zumba. Sharing this poster, Vaani wrote, “Look who's got the floor burning with her grooves! Maanvi Brar's the name! Admissions open soon! #TumbeTeZumba releasing on 18th Nov. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui in cinemas on 10th Dec!”

Take a look:

The trailer of the film was launched a few days back with much pomp and show at an event in the city. Ayushmann and Vaani will be seen romancing each other in the twisted love story. Vaani is reportedly playing a transgender in the film and Ayushmann's character falls in love with her. The story revolves around the two and what happens when Ayushmann's character Manu gets to know the truth. The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series. It is all set to release on December 10, 2021.

ALSO READ: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui title track: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor get you grooving on revamped song