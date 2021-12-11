Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film gets a slow start, earns Rs 3.25 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who is known for giving impressive movies which are often out of the box. His movies are known for coming up with an interesting social message. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor has been creating a massive buzz for his recent release titled as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The romance drama had recently opened on the big screen and looks like it has witnessed a slow start at the box office.

Despite much hype around the movie and decent reviews, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has failed to get the cash register jingle. According to Box Office India, this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has managed to rake in a collection of Rs. 3.25 nett at the box office on the first day of release.