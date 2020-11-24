Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Director Abhishek Kapoor introduces Vaani Kapoor as Maanvi; Shares a new PHOTO

The director of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Abhishek Kapoor took to his social media to introduce Maanvi aka Vaani Kapoor from the film.

The makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with the lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are in Chandigarh to shoot the film. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. Recently, the director of the film took to his social media to introduce Maanvi aka Vaani from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He has shared a still from the sets of the film. Vaani looks extremely pretty in the picture.

While sharing the picture of Vaani's character Maanvi, Abhishek wrote, ''While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside - Lisa See

The #beautiful @vaanikapoor is the only one who has the courage, sensitivity and fragility to be my #maanvi #chandigarhkareaashiqui #cka @ayushmannk @pragyakapoor_ @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @gitspictures.''

As soon as he shared Vaani’s picture on his Instagram handle, the Befikre actress reposted the same. Vaani was all praises for the director, she wrote, ''This post is so so special.... Couldn't be more grateful to be Maanvi in your film.... It's you & your vision that brings out the best.''

Soon, her War co-star commented on her post, he wrote ''Beautiful. Good luck''. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Raashi Khanna and others also dropped a comment on Vaani’s post.

Check out the posts here:

Apart from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani also has Shamshera co-starring and Sanjay Dutt in the pipeline. She will be also seen in Bell Bottom alongside . The actress was last seen in the hit film War alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Credits :Abhishek Kapoor Instagram

