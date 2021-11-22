Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Song Kalle Kalle: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's track is soothing & saddening

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his out of the league movies, is currently creating a buzz for his upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The movie will feature Ayushmann opposite Vaani Kapoor and their chemistry has been grabbing a lot of attention. While the trailer had garnered a massive response, the makers have also been dropping interesting foot tapping numbers which have got the audience hooked. And now, the makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has shared another track from the movie titled as Kalle Kalle.

The song is shot on lead pair Ayushmann and Vaani and happens to narrate a story of heartbreak. Penned by Priya Saraiya, the song is sung by Sachin-Jigar and Priya. Kalle Kalle perfectly encapsulates the ache of ignorance and helplessness post a major misunderstanding. It will strike the right chord with your heart with Priya’s soothing voice and Kalle Kalle seems to play a key part of the storyline of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and will leave you wondering if things will resolve between the lead pair.

Checkout Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s song Kalle Kalle from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui:

To note, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which has been helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, will mark Ayushmann’s first collaboration with Vaani and their sizzling chemistry in the trailer has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be hitting the screens on December 10 this year. Apart from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann is also working on Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G opposite Rakul Preet Singh and Anubhav Sinha’s Anek.