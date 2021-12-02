Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song Maafi: Ayushmann Khurrana seeks apology from Vaani Kapoor in a soulful number

Amid the ongoing promotions of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have been going all out. Now, a new number from the album of the film has been released and it is bound to tug at your heartstrings. Maafi features Ayushmann and Vaani in a setting from the film where the two seem to be heartbroken. Ayushmann is seen seeking an apology from Vaani for his deeds. The heart-touching song is bound to leave you emotional.

Sharing the song on his social media handle, Ayushmann wrote, "Nothing breaks like the (heart) #Maafi song out now." In the video, we can see Ayushmann behind the mic, crooning his heart out as he seeks an apology from Vaani. We get to see montages of Manu aka Ayushmann going after Vaani in an attempt to get some redemption for his actions. The lyrics by Priya Saraiya and composition by Sachin - Jigar, immediately reels you in. It is crooned by Sachin - Jigar Feat. Ayushmann Khurrana and is bound to impress you.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the previous songs from the film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also have received a lot of love. From the title track to the Kalle Kalle song, fans have loved the electrifying chemistry between Vaani and Ayush. Not just this, the two have managed to leave all curious about the story of the film with their acts in the trailer. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pragya Kapoor. It is all set to release in theatres on December 10, 2021.

