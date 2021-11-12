Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song teaser out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor starrer is a foot tapping number

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer has already created a lot of buzz among the masses. And today the makers released a teaser of the title track to increase the excitement level among the audience. The full song will be released tomorrow in the national capital. Well, the small clip looks like it is a party anthem and foot-tapping number. Fans will surely love it. The romantic drama is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and he has shared the teaser video on his Instagram.

The director writes, “Inki aashiqui aur bhangra, dono nahin rukhte! The Bhangra anthem of the year #ChandigarhKareAashiqui title track releases tomorrow, stay tuned!”. The teaser of the song is enough to make you groove and tap feet on its beats. The title track is a bhangra song that has high beats, romance, electrifying music. It features the lead of the movie, Ayushmann and Vaani as they flaunt some romantic scenes. The romantic drama will see Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete onscreen. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of transgender.

The filming began last year in Chandigarh and was entirely shot under Covid 19 restrictions. The film is finally releasing in theatres on 10 December.

Watch the teaser here:

It is a modern-day love story. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi will witness Ayushmann playing Manvinder Munjal aka Mannu, who falls in love with the gym’s new Zumba instructor Maanvi Brar played by Vaani Kapoor. The comedy starts when he comes to know that Vaani is a transgender. He is unable to understand what to do now.

