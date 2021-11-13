Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui title track: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor get you grooving on revamped song

The first song from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is out and it happens to be the title track featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The song is a revamped version of Jassi Sidhu's hit Punjabi track with Sachin-Jigar adding their trippy beats and rap to make it groovy. We get to see Ayushmann and Vaani do the Bhangra moves in bed as well as on the Gehri route in Chandigarh with friends in the upbeat number. The song is crooned by Sachin - Jigar Feat. Jassi Sidhu & IP Singh.

The music video of the song features Ayushmann and Vaani in their cool avatars from the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. Both are seen romancing and grooving at various locations in the city including the gym, a cafe, salon, a club and in bed in the fun video. The new lyrics have been penned by IP Singh and the original ones were by Madan Jalandhari. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's promotions have been in full swing since the trailer of the film was launched.

The trailer of the film was launched a few days back with much pomp and show at an event in the city. Ayushmann and Vaani will be seen romancing each other in the twisted love story. Vaani is reportedly playing a transgender in the film and Ayushmann's character falls in love with her. The story revolves around the two and what happens when Ayushmann's character Manu gets to know the truth. The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series. It is all set to release on December 10, 2021.

