Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer: Bhushan Kumar, Pragya Kapoor bring Ayushmann & Vaani's twisted love story

After entertaining us in the lockdown via their social media and web releases of their films, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are all set to return to the big screen. On Monday, director Abhishek Kapoor and team dropped the trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui featuring the two stars together for the first time ever.

The romantic drama will see Ayushmann in a never before seen avatar as he plays a cross-functional athlete onscreen. In the trailer, we get to see the actor in a super bulked up avatar playing the quintessential Chandigarh guy. He lifts, flexes and does push ups until a Zumba instructor, played by Vaani Kapoor, arrives at the gym and all hell breaks loose.

While Ayushmann and Vaani's chemistry is palpable, the makers only dropped a glimpse of the twist that lies in their love story. The over 3-minute trailer also introduces us to several other characters.

The filming began last year in Chandigarh and was entirely shot under Covid-19 restrictions. After much delay owing to the pandemic, Ayushmann and Vaani's film is finally releasing in theatres on 10 December.