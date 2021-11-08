Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer: Bhushan Kumar, Pragya Kapoor bring Ayushmann & Vaani's twisted love story
The romantic drama will see Ayushmann in a never before seen avatar as he plays a cross-functional athlete onscreen. In the trailer, we get to see the actor in a super bulked up avatar playing the quintessential Chandigarh guy. He lifts, flexes and does push ups until a Zumba instructor, played by Vaani Kapoor, arrives at the gym and all hell breaks loose.
While Ayushmann and Vaani's chemistry is palpable, the makers only dropped a glimpse of the twist that lies in their love story. The over 3-minute trailer also introduces us to several other characters.
The filming began last year in Chandigarh and was entirely shot under Covid-19 restrictions. After much delay owing to the pandemic, Ayushmann and Vaani's film is finally releasing in theatres on 10 December.
Check out Ayushmann and Vaani starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer below:
What are your thoughts on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer? Let us know in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana urges everyone to make internet a better place, says ‘Bullying is traumatic’