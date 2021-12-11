Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Twitter Review: Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana film becomes instant fan favourite

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s high anticipated Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is finally out. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial provokes an important conversation on the ‘love is love’ concept. Ayushmann Khurrana is seen as a buff bodybuilder Manu who falls in love with a Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. The plot thickens when it is revealed that Maanvi is a transwoman. While the movie has received commendable reviews from critics, let us have a look at what the ‘aam janta’ on Twitter has to say about the thoughtful movie.

In general, the movie has garnered a positive response from its audience. Some fans were impressed by the way the taboo was tackled in the movie. “Got an opportunity to watch #ChandigarhKareAashiqui and I can say a big taboo was beautifully handled and really an outstanding performance by @Ayushmannnk and Vani… Kudos to the team,” tweeted a fan. Another film buff felt that the movie was refreshing and wholesome and even titled it as the movie of the year. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui could have been preachy but it’s not. Instead it’s refreshing, bold and wholesome. The movies hits you hard at times and leaves you moist eyed where your heart aches for @Vaaniofficial’s character. The best movie of the year in all sense,” they wrote. The fans were also quite impressed by the protagonists’ performance delivery.

Have a look at the Twitter reviews:

Got an opportunity to watch #ChandigarhKareAashiqui and I can say a big taboo was beautifully handled and really an outstanding performance by @ayushmannk and Vani… Kudos to the team — Ashutosh Rath (@AshutoshRath1) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui could have been preachy but it’s not. Instead it’s refreshing, bold and wholesome. The movies hits you hard at times and leaves you moist eyed where your heart aches for @Vaaniofficial’s character. The best movie of the year in all sense! — Pratik Aswal (@PratikAswal1) December 10, 2021

One actor whom you can trust to be sincere to any topic is @ayushmannk #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is an entertainer with it's heart in right place.



Accept people for what they is a message well sent by movie.



Also @Vaaniofficial , you were brilliant. The girl SDR introduced us — Arif (@mdarifkhan87) December 10, 2021

Watched #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, good message for today's generation, who don't understand Gender preference. And desperate people only focused on sex scenes and how funny it is for a guy to sleep with #Transgirl. Wake up #India. Awesome movie @ayushmannk @Vaaniofficial — Ankitatastic (@ankitatastic) December 10, 2021

Though most reviews were on the positive side of the spectrum, some watchers felt that the movie didn’t have as much depth as it should have had.

Have a loot at the Twitter reviews:

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is a sincere albeit superficial attempt at giving way to a conversation on gender and sexual orientation. This is an important film about a trans woman who wants nothing but acceptance and love, but it’s not bold enough to make her the protagonist. — kuns (@kunsahuja) December 10, 2021

@Abhishekapoor's #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is a thoughtful & carefully plotted exploration of prejudice against assigned gender identity. The twist is expected but the manner in which it unfolds is arresting. @ayushmannk is in top form. @Vaaniofficial is terrific & a big surprise. pic.twitter.com/sfnJ4dshXx — Iftekhar Sheikh (@iftekharul_sk) December 10, 2021

