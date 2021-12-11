Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Twitter Review: Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana film becomes instant fan favourite

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Dec 11, 2021 05:02 AM IST  |  492
   
Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana film becomes instant fan favourite
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Twitter Review: Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana film becomes instant fan favourite
Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s high anticipated Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is finally out. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial provokes an important conversation on the ‘love is love’ concept. Ayushmann Khurrana is seen as a buff bodybuilder Manu who falls in love with a Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. The plot thickens when it is revealed that Maanvi is a transwoman. While the movie has received commendable reviews from critics, let us have a look at what the ‘aam janta’ on Twitter has to say about the thoughtful movie.

In general, the movie has garnered a positive response from its audience. Some fans were impressed by the way the taboo was tackled in the movie. “Got an opportunity to watch #ChandigarhKareAashiqui and I can say a big taboo was beautifully handled and really an outstanding performance by  @Ayushmannnk and Vani… Kudos to the team,” tweeted a fan. Another film buff felt that the movie was refreshing and wholesome and even titled it as the movie of the year. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui could have been preachy but it’s not. Instead it’s refreshing, bold and wholesome. The movies hits you hard at times and leaves you moist eyed where your heart aches for @Vaaniofficial’s character. The best movie of the year in all sense,” they wrote. The fans were also quite impressed by the protagonists’ performance delivery.

Have a look at the Twitter reviews:

Though most reviews were on the positive side of the spectrum, some watchers felt that the movie didn’t have as much depth as it should have had.

Have a loot at the Twitter reviews:

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotional fits can give your closet the trendiest spin

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter, Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Comments
User Avatar