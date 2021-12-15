Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's Vaani Kapoor shares her greatest fear of playing a transwoman

Vaani Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recent release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actress essayed the role of a transwoman in the film. The actress appeared in the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Vaani opened about her role and said she had no apprehensions when the part came her way. The actress also shared her greatest fear of playing the role of a transwoman.

Talking to News 18, Vaani said that the role definitely needed more emotional preparation. Discussing how she prepared for her role, the actress said she spoke to a lot of people, trans girls, and even face-timed people who have dealt with similar situations. For preparations, she also tried to watch a lot of documentaries, shows, movies, and visited content from the 1990s and 2000s.

Vaani even opened up about her greatest fear and said, “My fear was what if the trans community doesn’t accept her. But thankfully the feedback that I am getting from the community is really heartwarming and so positive. I met with Simran Sahni who came up with the idea of the film. She had come for the cast and crew screening with her two beautiful daughters who are trans girls and they loved the film. In fact, my biggest compliment came from their father who felt that a cis (gender) girl would not be able to play a trans girl but he got teary-eyed while watching the film. Even designer Saisha Shinde wrote a post and complimented me as she has had a similar journey like what my character Maanvi in the film goes through.”

