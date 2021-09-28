Chandni Bar 2.0 will talk about what happened when the bars closed: Madhur Bhandarkar speaks on the sequel

Madhur Bhandarkar in a recent chat with ETimes speaks about working with in Chandni Bar. He said, “I didn’t know her, but she was my first choice. My producer R Mohan was skeptical if she’d agree, given how busy she was. It was a new concept with a new filmmaker, we had virtually no budget, and we wanted her to play the mother of two teenage children. It took us 45 days to get a window with her. With every passing minute in the narration, she started getting immersed into the world, the subject, and the character. I was so happy when she said yes. She believed in my conviction and vision when I didn’t have any credentials. Tabu reinvented me and she stood by me like a rock.”

Madhur further speaking about reviving the sequel as a film or a show he said, “I want to make Chandni Bar 2.0 either as a show or as a movie, but it may not happen immediately because I have committed my time to some other projects. Whenever it happens, it will delve into how the lives of these bar dancers came crashing down when dance bars were forced to shut shop. A lot of them were out of work and the dynamics of their business changed forever. Chandni Bar 2.0 will talk about what happened when the bars closed down.”

Madhur further added to it by saying, “I cannot put a date or timeline to this project, but it will happen, for sure. We may have moved on from the news about those dance bars being uprooted, but the lives of these dancers were damaged forever.”

Also Read| Want to focus on my game: Neeraj Chopra to Madhur Bhandarkar on his interest in acting