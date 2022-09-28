Chandni Bar clocks 21 years: Madhur Bhandarkar shares UNSEEN PICS with Tabu from the sets
Tabu had won a National Award for the film, Chandni Bar.
Tabu starrer Chandni Bar is one of the cult films and has completed 21 years today. The film was critically acclaimed and won the actress' a National Award. It also stars Atul Kulkarni and was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. On this special day, the filmmaker shared some unseen pictures from the set and thanked the whole team. The film was a huge hit as it shows the life of bar dancers in Mumbai.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Madhur wrote, “From #ChandniBar to #BabliBouncer has been a great journey for me, today it’s #21yearsofChandniBar. I thank my producer R Mohan my cast #Tabu, @atul_kulkarni, entire star cast, technicians & audiences for making it a milestone film in my career. #21YearsofChandniBar.” To note, the film was released in 2001 and received a lot of love from the fans.
On the work front, Madhur has recently released Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah. It was released on the digital platform.
Take a look here:
Tabu was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Bholaa and Drishyam 2. Bholaa is slated for a March 2023 release and is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. She also has Khufiya in the pipeline. Announcing the film on her Twitter handle, Tabu wrote, “Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my re-uniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya. Coming very soon on @netflix_in! @alifazal9.” The film is based on the espionage novel Escape To Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.
