Chandni Bar clocks 21 years: Madhur Bhandarkar shares UNSEEN PICS with Tabu from the sets

Tabu starrer Chandni Bar is one of the cult films and has completed 21 years today. The film was critically acclaimed and won the actress' a National Award. It also stars Atul Kulkarni and was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. On this special day, the filmmaker shared some unseen pictures from the set and thanked the whole team. The film was a huge hit as it shows the life of bar dancers in Mumbai.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Madhur wrote, “From #ChandniBar to #BabliBouncer has been a great journey for me, today it’s #21yearsofChandniBar. I thank my producer R Mohan my cast #Tabu, @atul_kulkarni, entire star cast, technicians & audiences for making it a milestone film in my career. #21YearsofChandniBar.” To note, the film was released in 2001 and received a lot of love from the fans.