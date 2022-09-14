Chandni completes 33 years: Anil Kapoor regrets not doing Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi starter
Chandni was released in 1989. Anil had earlier worked with Sridevi in Lamhe and Mr. India.
Late Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Chandni has been one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. The romantic drama has completed 33 years today. Yash Chopra’s directorial was a huge hit and released in 1989. Late actor Vinod Khanna was also part of this film. But did you know that this film was offered to Anil Kapoor too? Well, the actor himself revealed this on his Twitter handle. He also mentions that he regrets rejecting the offer then.
Anil Kapoor tweet:
The actor took to his micro-blogging handle and wrote, “33 years of Chandini a film which Yashji offered me but I regret not doing it .. Sreeji , rishi ji , Vinodji and Yashji we all miss you’ll so much .” Well, his tweet came after Anupam Kher, who was also part of the film, shared a video in which he and Anil can be seen chatting. They were seen chatting in front of late director Yash Chopra’s house. Waheeda Rehman was also seen in a supporting role in the film.
Check Anil Kapoor’s tweet here:
Sridevi also won the best actress award. The late actress' last film was Mom. Rishi Kapoor also passed away in 2020.
Anil Kapoor's work:
Anil Kapoor has recently become a grandparent. His daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor delivered a baby boy. The actor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will be next seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Anil had mentioned that his role in the film Animal is interesting.
