Chandni completes 33 years: Anil Kapoor regrets not doing Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi starter

Late Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Chandni has been one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. The romantic drama has completed 33 years today. Yash Chopra’s directorial was a huge hit and released in 1989. Late actor Vinod Khanna was also part of this film. But did you know that this film was offered to Anil Kapoor too? Well, the actor himself revealed this on his Twitter handle. He also mentions that he regrets rejecting the offer then.

Anil Kapoor tweet:

The actor took to his micro-blogging handle and wrote, “33 years of Chandini a film which Yashji offered me but I regret not doing it .. Sreeji , rishi ji , Vinodji and Yashji we all miss you’ll so much .” Well, his tweet came after Anupam Kher, who was also part of the film, shared a video in which he and Anil can be seen chatting. They were seen chatting in front of late director Yash Chopra’s house. Waheeda Rehman was also seen in a supporting role in the film.