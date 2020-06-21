Chandrachur Singh on rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: It's one of those decisions you make and learn from

Chandrachur Singh reveals his side of the story on rejecting Aman's role which was portrayed by Salman Khan in the 2998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai directed by Karan Johar.

In the year 1998, made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Kajol, Rani Mukerji and . The movie also starred in an extended cameo appearance. The film was successful in India and abroad, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the third highest-grossing Indian film at that time. But Didi you know that Chandrachur Singh was offered the role of Aman which was portrayed by Salman before Salman gave a nod?

In an interview with DNA, Chandrachur was asked about his side of the story on not being a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. On this, the actor said that it was his loss that's all he can say. It is a very nice and cult film and the fact is that, what was meant to be, was meant to be. It's one of those decisions one makes and learns from that. Infact on Zee TV's talk show, Yaaron Ki Baaraat, Karan had spoken about Chandrachur rejecting Aman's role. The filmmaker had said, "I had thought of casting Chandrachur Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after three other actors rejected the role. I was told nobody wants to do the role and I was already stressed. So I went to give Chandrachur a narration and after the first day, he asked me to call him and meet the next day."

(Also Read: Watch: Archana Puran Singh recalls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days as Miss Braganza & how she misses Mr Malhotra)

He added, "When I called him a day later, he told me he would do the film and asked for a complete narration. I went all the way from Malabar Hill to Seven Bungalows and then, even before I could start, he refused to do my film. I just thought he could have told me that on the phone and saved my two hours of travel time."

For the uninitiated, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai combines two love triangles set years apart. The first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower's young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old friend. The film received numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Chandrachur Singh made his digital debut in Hotstar's Aarya also starring Sushmita Sen and Sikhandar Kher.

Credits :DNA

Share your comment ×