Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and other B-town celebs wish ISRO 'good luck'

Popular actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Suniel Shetty took to social media to support and congratulate the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the nation as a whole. As ISRO gears up for its upcoming Chandrayaan 3 moon mission, Akshay Kumar said that it is time for the country to rise, and Suniel Shetty wished ISRO "astronomical" success. Chandrayaan 3 is set to launch on Friday at 2:35 p.m. using a Fat Boy LVM3-M4 rocket as the means of transportation for the mission to the moon.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher react to Chandrayaan 3 launch

Suniel Shetty shared a picture of Chandrayaan 3 on Twitter and wrote, “Excitement levels reaching the MOON! Sending my virtual cheers to Chandrayaan 3 for its upcoming mission! Can't wait to witness India's tech prowess soar to new heights! May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical! Proud Indian...”

Akshay Kumar reacted to his old tweet at the time of Chandrayaan 2 and wrote, “And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for Chandrayaan 3. A billion hearts are praying for you.”

His 2019 tweet read: “There’s no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident Chandrayaan 2 will make way for Chandrayaan 3 soon. We will rise again.” Chandrayaan 2 had failed to achieve the desired soft landing on the moon surface.

Anupam Kher also wrote on Twitter, “India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at ISRO all the very best for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 . Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara (may our flag fly high). Jai Hind…"

Ajay Devgan also tweeted. Here is the post:

Jackie Shroff also reposted a video on Chandrayaan-3. Here is the video for the same

On thursday Riteish Deshmukh tweeted about Chandrayan 3. Here’s the tweet below:

In 2019, Akshay Kumar starred in the film "Mission Mangal," which was loosely based on the lives of ISRO scientists who worked on India's first Mars Orbiter Mission. Along with a talented ensemble cast that included Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sanjay Kapoor, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and others, Akshay played the role of the mission director.

On the work front, recently, the teaser for Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie "OMG 2" was released, showing his character sporting dreadlocks and a shirtless appearance while sporting a look that was inspired by Lord Shiva. The film, which also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, will be released in theatres on August 11.

Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, starred in the web series "Hunter" this year. Additionally, he'll be making a comeback as Shyam in the eagerly awaited "Hera Pheri 3."