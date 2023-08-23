Chandrayaan-3: Akshay Kumar lauds ISRO as India becomes first and only country to land on Moon’s South Pole

Every Indian residing in any corner of the globe waited with bated breath for the clock to strike 6. That’s because today was when the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover would successfully make a soft landing on the Moon. As expected, the prayers of millions of desis have finally worked and India has scripted history once again as the Vikram lander made a safe and smooth touchdown on the Moon’s South pole at around 6.04 pm. Today is the day that will be written in golden letters as India creates history by becoming the first country to land the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon after the Chandrayaan-2 failed in 2019. Actor Akshay Kumar has now reacted and congratulated ISRO on its achievement.

Akshay Kumar congratulates ISRO

As soon as the lander touched the Moon, several Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar took to micro-blogging site X, previously known as Twitter, to congratulate ISRO and thank its scientists for their hard work and determination in making the entire country proud.

The Ram Setu actor posted, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3”

India becomes the only nation to land on Moon’s south pole

Under his post, many enthusiastic Indians also extended their support to the Indian Space Research Organisation and congratulated them for this feat. India’s third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST after the Chandrayaan-2 lander failed to enter the lunar orbit. But all’s well that ends well.

As per reports, with Chandrayaan-3, India becomes the only nation to land on Moon’s south pole. It also becomes the only nation to operate a rover on the Moon’s south pole. India is also the 4th nation to do a controlled landing on the Moon in human history.

Moon’s south pole is an unexplored region that is thought to be rich in reserve and would hold immense scientific significance.

