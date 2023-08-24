Chandrayaan-3, Bharat Chand Par: Directors reportedly rush to register movie titles after India's Moon mission

Recently, on 23rd August 2023, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 successfully did a soft landing on the moon. This achievement is significant because India has now achieved a historic milestone by becoming the very first country to land its spacecraft on the Moon's south pole. Indian films not only provide us with entertainment but also serve as a way to shed light on historical occurrences like these. Whether showcasing well-known figures or highlighting both positive and unfortunate incidents, numerous films in the past have depicted real-life happenings. The most recent addition to this trend is the portrayal of India's successful Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.

Filmmakers and Production Houses hurry to register film titles based on the success of Chandrayaan - 3

India successfully landed on the South Pole of the moon, making a historic stride on Wednesday, 23rd August. As per a report from News18, numerous filmmakers and production houses are in a hurry to secure movie titles inspired by India's successful moon mission, Chandrayaan - 3. The IMPPA, Producers Guild of India and IFTPC offices in Mumbai have been flooded with requests to officially register a range of film titles related to this historic event. “Many film producers and production houses have come forward to register the titles for their films including Chandrayaan-3, Mission Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-3: The Moon Mission, Vikram Lander, Chandrayaan-3: The New Chapter, Bharat Chand Par, etc.” said an IMPAA official.

He also added, “We are receiving much more applications. Next week we will be reviewing all these requests and only a few will be granted permission. After the Pulwama attacks, we got more than 30-40 title applications, and they were almost the same, and not many films or web series were made on the incident. We are planning to approve only those that we find genuine.”

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3 in a filmy style

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to post the viral picture of the rover hoisting India's flag on the moon. He wrote, “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3”. SEE THE POST HERE:

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is India's third lunar exploration mission under the Chandrayaan program. In 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced failure when the rover crashed on the moon due to a software issue. However, the team persevered and made another attempt with the Vikram and Pragyan landers. This time, they succeeded with a soft landing on the moon's surface, making India the first country to land its spacecraft on the Moon's southern pole. Many Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, among others, congratulated the ISRO team on this historic accomplishment.

