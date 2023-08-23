Chandrayaan 3: Here's how Alia Bhatt reacted as India scripted 'history' on the Moon

It is a monumental and proud moment for the entire nation as India’s most ambitious Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23. With Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander accomplishing a safe and ‘soft landing’ on the Moon’s south polar region, India has scripted history by becoming the ‘only’ country to do so and achieve a glorious feat. The whole country is celebrating Chandrayaan-3’s accomplishment, and the world is looking up to ISRO, India’s space agency that created the nation’s coveted Moon marvel, with great honor.

The Nation was waiting for the historic touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 with bated breath, and all eyes were glued to the TV screens. Right from common people to Bollywood celebrities, every Indian celebrated the spacecraft’s success with pride in their hearts. The entire Indian entertainment industry is rejoiced by Chandryaan-3’s triumph over Moon, and so is Alia Bhatt. Check out how Alia Bhatt reacted to India’s phenomenal achievement.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing

Alia Bhatt who is basking in the stupendous success of her most recent outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is feeling proud and like every other Indian, she is over the Moon! On Wednesday, after Chandrayaan-3 made its final touchdown on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m., the actor took to her Instagram story and reposted ISRO’s Instagram post about Chanrayaan-3’s successful landing. In the photo shared by Alia on her IG story, Chandrayaan-3’s rover can be seen waving off the tri-color on the moon.

While captioning Chandryaan-3’s photo on her story, an elated Bhatt wrote, “and the rest is history…” The Darlings actor also dropped the Indian flag, a white heart, and a smiling moon emoji in her caption.

For the unversed, Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft entered lunar orbit on 5 August 2023, with an expected landing near the lunar South Pole on 23 August.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is garnering immense love and praise for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, RRKPK also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role besides Bhatt. The film also features legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

