Chandrayaan-3: Kareena Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raveena Tandon and others cheer for India's Moon Mission

India is all geared up for Chandrayaan-3’s final touchdown on the Moon. India’s most recent lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, which took off for the Moon last month on July 14, is set to land on the lunar surface today at around 6:04 pm, in the evening. The entire nation is rallying behind Chandrayaan-3. Right from netizens to Bollywood celebrities, everyone on social media is wishing luck to ISRO and are eagerly waiting for the glorious moment, when Chandrayaan-3 will make its final touchdown on the south polar region of the Moon. From Kareena Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor, and from Tamannah Bhatia to Raveena Tandon, here’s how Bollywood stars are cheering for Chandrayaan-3 and are waiting with bated breath to catch the proud moment.

Karena Kapoor shares her excitement for Chandrayaan-3

Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared her excitement. On Wednesday, Kareena took to her Instagram story and shared a reel video of Chandrayaan-3, which was originally shared by ISRO on their official Instagram handle. While reposting Chandrayaan-3’s reel on her IG story, Bebo wrote, “Can’t wait!!! (red heart emojis) #Chandrayaan3Landing. Proud moment for India. #SoExcited”. She dropped the Indian flag emoji along with a white heart, and a rocket emoji in her caption.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s actor-mom and Kareena’s aunt, Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of a moon lander holding the Indian flag. “#Chandrayaan3 #JaiHind”, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star captioned her story.

Tamannah Bhatia, Raveena Tandon cheer for India

Pan-India beauty, Tamannah Bhatia also showed her excitement and took to her Instagram story and cheered for the country’s coveted moon mission. While sharing ISRO and Chandrayaan-3’s reel video on her IG story, with three tri-color emojis, Bhatia wrote, “Every Indian will be waiting for this moment today! Go India #Chandrayaan3Landing.”

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and posted a special video wishing a safe landing for Chandrayaan-3. In the video, the actor can be seen talking about how Chandrayaan-3’s landing is going to be a proud moment for the country and how she and her family will be ‘glued’ to their TV screen this evening to witness the historical moment. While tweeting the video, Tandon wrote, “GODSPEED AND SAFE LANDINGS! #chandrayaan @isro.in @isroindiaofficial #chandrayaan #jaihind!”